Old Port Advisors Sells 2,444 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.72. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

