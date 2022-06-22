Old Port Advisors Sells 4,831 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

