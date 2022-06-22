Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

