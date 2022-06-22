OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.0380

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $839,876.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00068030 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014496 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.