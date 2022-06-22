Opium One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,744.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Opium has a market cap of $654,063.61 and $36,744.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.00978210 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.