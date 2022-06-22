Opium Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Opium has a market capitalization of $648,947.21 and $35,502.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opium has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00067810 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

