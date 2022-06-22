Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $16,116.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000901 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.