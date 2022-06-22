Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.96

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 38349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.11 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.77.
Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)
Featured Articles
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.