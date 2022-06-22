Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.96

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 38349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.11 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.77.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

