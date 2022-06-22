OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $101.80.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock worth $1,569,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

