Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 72,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 146,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

