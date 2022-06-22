Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

