Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

