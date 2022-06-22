Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $317.40 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $308.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.31.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

