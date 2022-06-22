Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $183,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after buying an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.