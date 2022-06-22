Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,978 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

