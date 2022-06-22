Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

