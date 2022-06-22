Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522,076 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Paramount Group worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Paramount Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 441,003 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 39,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,873. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

