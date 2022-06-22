PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 36.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00267503 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002757 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.86 or 0.01862050 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00274366 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.