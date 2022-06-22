Pawtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Pawtocol has a market cap of $4.65 million and $312,519.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pawtocol has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00067500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014530 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

