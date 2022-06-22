Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.00. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 21,814 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

