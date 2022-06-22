PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.