PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCCW (PCWLF)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.