Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,727 shares.The stock last traded at $34.75 and had previously closed at $35.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,098,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 278,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130,046 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 875,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,550.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

