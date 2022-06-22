Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.62

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.62 and last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 8883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

