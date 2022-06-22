Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $130.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,746 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

