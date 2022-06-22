PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $38,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,761,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,883,448.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $46,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,614. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.24.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 112.14% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

