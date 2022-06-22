Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $16.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

PEYUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

