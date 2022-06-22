Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and $254,188.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.22 or 0.99792751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035545 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

