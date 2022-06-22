Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNFP. Stephens decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.