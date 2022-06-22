Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

PNW stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $68.31. 763,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,892. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

