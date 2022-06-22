Platt Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 19.2% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $20,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,280. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.48 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.