PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 8.2% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.60. 23,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,682,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.98.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 425,753 shares of company stock worth $9,003,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

