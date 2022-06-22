Polymath Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $169.29 million and $17.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00029073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00260550 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

