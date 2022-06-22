Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Preformed Line Products stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.57. 7,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $304.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products (Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.