Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Shares Up 1.4%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.25). 22,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.22).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.50. The company has a market capitalization of £194.14 million and a PE ratio of 16.38.
Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:PAM)
