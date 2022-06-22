Private Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,605 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after acquiring an additional 313,324 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,421,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 22,531.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 274,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,950. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Independent Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.