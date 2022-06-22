Private Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,650 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,768 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. First Busey comprises approximately 4.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $13,115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 270.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 206.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,358 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Busey by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 42,244 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. 4,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

