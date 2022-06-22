Private Capital Management LLC Purchases 215,259 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,119,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,259 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality comprises approximately 5.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.02% of Target Hospitality worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 30.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,201. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $586.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

