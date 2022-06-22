Private Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up 8.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Lantheus worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lantheus by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. 8,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $73.78.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $843,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,974 shares of company stock worth $3,140,954. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

