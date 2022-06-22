Private Capital Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for about 3.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Raymond James worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,844,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. 11,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.