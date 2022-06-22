Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.44 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $263.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

