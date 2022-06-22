Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.4% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.