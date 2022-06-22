Private Trust Co. NA Sells 918 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,540 shares of company stock worth $19,728,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 161.97, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.