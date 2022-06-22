ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PFHC) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 22nd

ProFrac’s (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 22nd. ProFrac had issued 16,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have commented on PFHC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Shares of PFHC stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.