Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.95. 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
A number of research firms recently commented on BGAOY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Proximus from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.00) to €20.50 ($21.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.
Proximus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
