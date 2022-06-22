Public Index Network (PIN) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $429,185.03 and approximately $209.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00741334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00069481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.