Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

