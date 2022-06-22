Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $40,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

