Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

