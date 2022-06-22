Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $32.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.