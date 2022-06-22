Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

GWX stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

